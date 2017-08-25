Marble Falls teacher starting volleyball program for young kids in K-6

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — Lerin Lockwood has been around the sport of volleyball since she was 2 years old and developed a love for it.

Now, she wants to transfer that passion to elementary students in the Highland Lakes through her Rising Stars Youth Volleyball program, which is for boys and girls in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The six-week program is every Monday at 6 p.m. starting Sept. 18. It ends Oct. 23. All practices will be in Mustang Gym at Marble Falls High School, 2101 Mustang Drive. The cost is $95 and includes a T-shirt. In-person registration is 3:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6. You can also register online at sports.bluesombrero.com/risingstars.

“My goal is to teach children to love volleyball as much as I do,” Lockwood said.

Lockwood, who is the ceramics, drawing and Advanced Placement studio teacher at Marble Falls High School and a former volleyball and tennis coach at the school, has been running the same program in Round Rock and Georgetown for the past three years.

The program will emphasize the fundamentals of the sport at a much earlier age. Realizing many of the younger players won’t be able to serve or hit on a regulated court with the net at the proper height, Lockwood has a smaller court to allow for four vs. four with lowered nets that will make it easier for them to learn. Each server will get two chances to serve the ball in play. Players will be divided according to ages.

Along with learning the fundamentals, Lockwood will teach all the rules of the sport.

Lockwood approached Marble Falls High School head volleyball coach Jessica Withrow about starting the program here a year ago. While Withrow was enthusiastic about the program, she was beginning her first year with the Lady Mustangs and wanted a chance to get to know her players, their parents, and her community first.

But in April, the two talked again and concluded the time was right for Rising Stars.

On Facebook, search for “RisingStarsYouthVolleyball,” or go to sports.bluesombrero.com/risingstars or email Lockwood at LerinLockwood@gmail.com for more information.

jfierro@thepicayune.com