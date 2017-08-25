Categorized | Obituaries

James Malcom Jackson, 36, of Granite Shoals died Aug. 6, 2017

Posted on 25 August 2017. Tags:

James Malcom Jackson

James Malcom Jackson

James Malcom Jackson, 36, of Granite Shoals passed away Aug. 6, 2017, with his mother at his side. He was born on Aug. 14, 1980, to John Malcom and Linda Kay Calhoun Jackson.

James leaves behind his grieving mother, Linda Jackson; brother, Clinton and “Misty” Davis of Granite Shoals; and sister, Angela Davis of Lakewood, Colorado. He also leaves behind many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

James was preceded in death by his father, John Jackson.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 30, 2017, at Cross View Baptist Church, 501 12th St. in Marble Falls. Please come and share a memory of James.

“We will always carry your memory in our hearts.”


Leave a Reply

 

GOT NEWS?

830-693-7152

Call the Tip Line.


Sign Up For Our Newsletter






KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune

KBEY 103.9 FM Texas Best Country

Listen to KBEY-FM Now

This week in The Picayune