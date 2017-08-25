Car seat fitting is Sept. 2 at Marble Falls Area EMS

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — Not all parents needing car seats who attended the recent Back to School Blast received them.

To meet the demand, Marble Falls Area EMS is conducting a free car seat fitting station at which staff members will give the seats to parents who signed up in early August.

The event is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the station, 609 Industrial Blvd. in Marble Falls.

Fifty car seats were given to families, but about 35 more needed them, said Kevin Naumann, operations director for the Marble Falls Area EMS.

“This gives them a chance to come back,” he said.

The other service personnel will offer is a car seat fitting as they look at the car seat and its location in the vehicle. Families are asked to call (830) 693-7277 to make an appointment.

“We’re going to make sure it’s installed properly,” Naumann said. “Ideally, everyone would give us a call and schedule an appointment.”

The reason for the appointments is to ensure efficiency.

“We want to make sure we have enough staff,” he said, “but we won’t turn anyone away.”

The Austin/Travis County EMS received a grant and formed a partnership with its counterparts in Marble Falls to help residents. In addition, the cities of Meadowlakes and Cottonwood Shores and individual donations also are supporting the effort, Naumann said.

jfierro@thepicayune.com