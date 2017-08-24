Marble Falls EDC workshops to help growing businesses

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Business owners and their employees looking to grow their business and develop customer service excellence might want to attend one or both of the upcoming Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. workshops.

The Marble Falls EDC, along with Opportunity Strategies, is hosting “How to Grow Your Business” from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Jolie On Main Event Center, 112 Main St.

Representatives from the EDC and Opportunity Strategies will discuss several ways to develop a growing business, including improving operations, employee service, marketing, positioning, reputation management, retaining and rewarding staff, effective social media, social proof (testimonies), and critical websites and apps, as well as Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor tips.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, the two organizations are hosting “Customer Service Excellence” from 1-4 p.m. at the Highland Lakes Association of Realtors, 4601 Innovation Loop.

The workshop will focus on effective communications, image is everything, creating effective first impressions, creative greetings, asking customers the “right” questions, active listening, proper assistance, dealing with difficult situations, giving a little extra, and building customer loyalty.

Both programs are free to attend, but space is limited to 40 participants. To register, contact Midge Dockery at (830) 798-7079 or mdockery@marblefallseconomy. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Opportunity Strategies is an unbiased, professional facilitation, strategic planing, training, and economic development consulting firm.

