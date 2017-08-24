Hurricane Harvey’s path prompts flood warning east of Highland Lakes

STAFF REPORTS

MATAGORDA BAY — Residents in the Highland Lakes are keeping their eyes to the skies as Hurricane Harvey could potentially bring soaking weather conditions to Central Texas.

Area flash-flood watches were issued Aug. 24 for Bastrop, Hays, and Lee counties, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority.

A “hurricane warning” remains in effect from Port Mansfield to Matagorda Bay with a so-called “storm-surge warning” in effect from Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass.

Weather forecasters reported that as of 1 p.m. Aug. 24, the eye of Hurricane Harvey was 335 miles southeast of Corpus Christi and moving northwest at about 10 mph.

“Harvey is currently being steered northwest by a mid-level high-pressure area centered near Florida, and this should continue for the next couple of days,” according to LCRA meteorologist Bob Rose. “By 48 hours, the cyclone is expected to get sandwiched between the high-pressure system over Florida and a larger high over the Intermountain West.

“This will likely cause Harvey to slow down considerably during its approach toward the Texas coast and then potentially stall just inland this weekend and early next week,” Rose added.

The National Hurricane Center has predicted that Harvey will make landfall near Rockport on the evening of Aug. 25, potentially slowing down and stalling from there.

Forecasters have also predicted Hurricane Harvey could weaken to a tropical storm 24 hours later on the afternoon of Aug. 26 and eventually settle near Goliad by the end of the weekend.

“The center is then forecast to drift southeast back toward to the middle Texas coast Monday into Tuesday,” Rose wrote in his LCRA blog. “There is considerable uncertainty as to just where the center of Harvey will track once inland due to the lack of steering currents.”

For Central Texas, including the Highland Lakes, that could translate into isolated thunderstorms, showers, and primarily cloudy and humid conditions.

The forecast on Saturday and Sunday could bring occasional rain and possible thunderstorms.

