Llano County Jail bookings for Aug. 15-21, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Aug. 15-21, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Andrew Joel Bradshaw, 31, of Llano was arrested Aug. 16 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Christopher Sean Brown, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 18 on charges of driving while license is invalid, alcoholic beverage in a city park, and a glass container in a city park and for violation of a promise to appear. He was released the same day after paying fines.

Raymund Celis-Pacheo, 48, was arrested Aug. 19 on charges of public intoxication and open container. He was released Aug. 21 to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

John Corker, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 15 on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jeffery Paul Cotney, 54, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 16 on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member. He was released the following day after posting a $60,000 bond.

Adam Clayton Cox, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 20 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

William Richard Davis III, 28, of San Antonio was arrested Aug. 20 on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the same day to see a judge.

Robert Patrick Derryberry, 26, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 18 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Elizabeth Alejandro Diaz, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 18 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Sheila Dawn Dodgen, 44, of Tow was arrested Aug. 16 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Earnest Lee Ervin Jr., 61, of Llano was arrested Aug. 18 on charges of failure to give notice upon striking a highway fixture/landscape, failure to give notice upon striking an unattended vehicle, and operating a trailer with an expired license plate. No bond or release information was available.

Casey Morgan Flores, 24, of Kerrville was arrested Aug. 16 on a charge of sexual assault of a child. He was released the following day after posting a $40,000 bond.

Norbin Joel Flores, 27, of Austin was arrested Aug. 19 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Rachel Elizabeth James, 25, of San Antonio was arrested Aug. 20 on a charge of public intoxication. She was released the same day to see a judge.

Brittany Michelle Lynch, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 16 on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and interfering with an emergency request for assistance. She was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Cynthia Lynn Mabry, 56, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 18 on a charge of public intoxication. She was released the following day to see a judge.

Derek Van Michael, 34, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 20 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Jacob Michael Murley, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 17 on a charge of theft of property. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Courtney Jayne Murphy, 33, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 19 on charges of an expired operator’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia and for failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Seth Scott Rogers, 21, of Round Rock was arrested Aug. 18 for a judgment-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Chadwick Jared Steele, 39, of Abilene was arrested Aug. 20 on charges of a prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility and driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Robert Byron Swindle, 51, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 20 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Mary Elizabeth Turner, 51, of Odessa was arrested Aug. 15 on charges of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 and possession of marijuana. She was released the following day after posting a $5,500 bond.