CAMPO holding Marble Falls open house on regional walking/biking plan

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is holding an open house Tuesday, Aug. 29, to share information about the organization’s six-county regional walking and biking plan. The come-and-go event is 4-7 p.m. at the Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St.

This will be a chance for Burnet County residents to learn about and offer comments on CAMPO’s Regional Active Transportation Plan. There will be no formal presentation, and children’s activities will be available.

CAMPO is a regional planning organization that includes Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties.

People can also learn about the plan and offer comments online at campotexas.org. The comment period runs from Aug. 21-Sept. 21.

