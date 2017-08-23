Burnet, Marble Falls cross-country squads compete in Burnet Relay

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — They might have been racing the clock, but it was still Burnet and Marble Falls at the starting line.

The cross-country season officially began for the Bulldogs and Mustangs on Aug. 18 when the two teams participated in the Burnet Relay Meet.

The Lady Mustangs took four of the top five spots led by Bailey Goggans, who was first, and followed by Ambrie Lizcano and Jennifer Arreguin. Daijah Torns was fifth.

Burnet’s Trynadee Greenwell was fourth in the varsity girls division, and Rose Flores won the junior varsity girls division.

The top two Mustangs, Alex Castelan and Devonte Torns, were 45 seconds faster than their best 2-mile times. Burnet’s Luke Kiser was third in the varsity boys division, while Casey Davis was fourth in the junior varsity boys division.

Marble Falls head coach Anthony Torns was impressed with how fast his athletes finished a mile.

“That puts us right where I wanted us to be at this time,” he said. “It’s great to see where the kids are at.

“I told them it was a glorified practice, but we competed like it was the state meet,” he continued. “I wanted to know what they could do in the first mile and if they could hold on to that place.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com