Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 16-22, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 16-22, 2017, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John Ragan Barnes, 53, of Mineral Wells was arrested Aug. 16 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released Aug. 19 after posting a $7,500 bond.

Deirdre Nicole Bernal, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 16 by BCSO for a judgments-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Edward Joseph Breen Jr., 39, of Leander was arrested Aug. 16 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Tayler Leigh Freitag, 23, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Aug. 16 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Anna-Marie Salcido Garza, 32, of San Angelo was arrested Aug. 16 by BCSO on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. She was released Aug. 18 to an outside agency.

Valarie Mae Geuea, 18, was arrested Aug. 16 by BCSO on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. She was released the same day to an outside agency.

Barbara Lee Haley, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 16 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on charges of an open container-driver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Cameron Harrison, 27, of Austin was arrested Aug. 16 by BPD on a charge of a false drug test-falsification device. No bond or release information was available.

Kimberly Sue Howsley, 44, of Weatherford was arrested Aug. 16 by BCSO on charges of possession of marijuana and theft of property by check. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Gabriel Jones, 37, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 16 by BPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released Aug. 21 on personal recognizance.

James David Kincheloe, 52, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 16 by BCSO for bond forfeiture-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Nathaniel Christopher Weldon, 21, of Leander was arrested Aug. 16 by BCSO on a charge of aggravated robbery. He was released Aug. 22 after posting a $20,000 bond.

Timothy Dustin Alexander, 35, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 17 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Eric Travon Daniels, 24, of Houston was arrested Aug. 17 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a charge of criminal mischief. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Michelle June Filek, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 17 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a dangerous drug. She was released the following day after posting a $37,500 bond.

James Paul Gavit, 57, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 17 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) on a bench warrant-failure to appear-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Barbara Lee Haley, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 17 by BCSO for a parole hold. No bond or release information was available.

Cody James Howard, 32, of Huntsville was arrested Aug. 17 by MFPD on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a dangerous drug. He was released Aug. 19 after posting a $51,000 bond.

Dan Thomas Iddings, 59, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Aug. 17 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) for violation of bond/protective order. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Patrick Anthony Lee, 51, of Elgin was arrested Aug. 17 by LPSO for bond surrender-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Michael Mantia, 28, was arrested Aug. 17 by LPSO for a probation violation-motion to revoke-forgery of a financial instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Dennis Aulin-Bunao Narag, 45, was arrested Aug. 17 by LPSO on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and forgery of a financial instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Darius Nigel Sauls, 54, of Grand Prairie was arrested Aug. 17 by BCSO for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Jordan Stewart Sewell, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 17 by DPS on a charge of accident involving damage to a vehicle. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Elmer Noel Sorto-Cantarero, 20, of San Marcos was arrested Aug. 17 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Gary Witners, 45, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 17 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on charges of possession of a controlled substance, abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence, and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. He was released the following day to an outside agency.

Desiree Gabrielle Baker, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 18 by BCSO on a writ of attachment. She was released the same day after paying a fine.

Brent Clifton Barnard, 50, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 18 by BCSO on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, displaying single-state registration, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Cecalee Nicole Barnard, 19, of Cedar Creek was arrested Aug. 18 by BCSO on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Kimberly Kay Delacruz, 43, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 18 by LPSO on bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Erick Enriquez-Macedo, 23, was arrested Aug. 18 by ICE on an immigration hold. He was released Aug. 21 to ICE.

David Jacob Evans, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 18 by BCSO for a surety surrender-possession of marijuana and on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Santiago Garcia-Garcia, 32, was arrested Aug. 18 by ICE on an immigration hold. He was released Aug. 21 to ICE.

Jacob Patrick Grazidli, 27, was arrested Aug. 18 by MFPD on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Clifford Roddie Grubbs, 35, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Aug. 18 by BCSO on a parole hold. No bond or release information was available.

Christie Jo Jackson, 42, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 18 by BPD on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain financial responsibility. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Andrew Henry Kauitzsch, 46, of Bartlett was arrested Aug. 18 by BCSO on a parole hold. No bond or release information was available.

Jackie Annette Knowles, 44, of Kemper was arrested Aug. 18 by LPSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Carol Maynard, 41, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 18 by BPD on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Carlos Alejandro Preciado, 32, of Cherokee was arrested Aug. 18 by MFPD on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license is invalid and for failure to appear. He was released Aug. 20 after posting a $750 bond.

Samuel Harrison Reed, 27, of Round Rock was arrested Aug. 18 by DPS on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Ruben Ray Robles, 57, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 18 by BCSO on a charge of attempted prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility. No bond or release information was available.

Frank Wayne Smith, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 18 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Triston Nicholas Tschirhart, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 18 by BCSO on charges of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana, failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information, and no driver’s license and for a failure to appear-failure to identify as a fugitive. He was released the following day after posting an $18,500 bond.

Jordan Matthew Turner, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 18 by BCSO for failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/or transport, failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury, and failure to appear-interfering with an emergency request for assistance. No bond or release information was available.

Cody Rahe White, 35, of Johnson City was arrested Aug. 18 by BCSO for a motion to revoke-hindering apprehension/prosecution. No bond or release information was available.

Breanna Belle Wright, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 18 by BCSO for bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Shaunn Dylan Wyatt, 17, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 18 by BPD on charges of minor in consumption and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Terry Allen Cannon, 65, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 19 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on charges of retaliation and criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Eddie Madrid Duran, 54, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 19 by BPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Kymie Jo Gray, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 19 by MFPD on a charge of speeding in a school zone and by BCSO on a charge of passing a stationary emergency vehicle. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Leisha Liane Holmes, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 19 by BPD on charges of driving while license is invalid, expired license plates, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and possession of a controlled substance. She was released the following day after posting a $7,500 bond.

Stephen Aaron Hopkins, 27, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 19 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Zachary Dylan Kirscht, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 19 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Genesi Danielle Murphy, 23, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 19 by CSPD on charges of a false report to a police officer and public intoxication. She was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Gregory Aaron Ritchie, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 19 by MFPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Ruben Ray Robles, 57, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 19 by BCSO on a capias pro fine-failure to yield the right of way. No bond or release information was available.

Paul Anthony Salazar, 17, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 19 by BCSO on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Kenneth Alan Thomas, 59, of Farmers Branch was arrested Aug. 19 by MFPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Waylon Coe Warren, 26, of Austin was arrested Aug. 19 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. he was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jose Francisco Delgado, 25, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 20 by DPS on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Enrique Road Flores, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 20 by DPS on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jackie Smith Jones, 49, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 20 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Andrea Lorraine Lyon, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 20 by MFPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

James Edward Rector, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 20 by BCSO on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Joel Rodriguez-Sierra, 25, of San Antonio was arrested Aug. 20 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Isael Ugarte-Mercado, 20, of Georgetown was arrested Aug. 20 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

William Jeff Weathers, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 20 by BSCO for an indictment-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Nelson Kaine Williams, 21, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 20 by BPD on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Matthew Nicholas Basquez, 21, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 21 by BCSO for a commitment. No bond or release information was available.

Jessica Yvonne Bernal, 27, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 21 by BCSO for a commitment. No bond or release information was available.

Blaze Starr Blair, 26, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 21 by BCSO for a commitment. No bond or release information was available.

Donald Wayne Chambers, 38, of Killeen was arrested Aug. 21 by DPS for a failure to appear. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Corinne Alina Horwitz, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 21 by BCSO for a failure to appear-driving while intoxicated. She was released the following day after posting bond.

Paul Quinton Neely, 37, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 21 by the Burnet County Precinct 4 constable (CONST4) on a charge of theft of property. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Christopher Lynn Proctor, 34, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 21 by BCSO for a motion to adjudicate-driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Richard Scobie, 46, of Corpus Christi was arrested Aug. 21 by BPD on a charge of assault of a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Veronica Diane Swinney, 26, of Houston was arrested Aug. 21 by BCSO on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Pamela Lynn Takahashi, 58, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 21 by BCSO on a charge of possession of controlled substance. She was released the following day after posting a $7,500 bond.

Ariana Patrisia Delgado, 23, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 22 by BCSO on a charge of speeding. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Charles Erik Evensen, 49, of Leander was arrested Aug. 22 by CSPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Rocky Gwin, 30, of Abilene was arrested Aug. 22 by BCSO for a motion to revoke-resisting arrest/search/or transport. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Patrick Dale Kent, 51, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 22 by CSPD on a charge of public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Joel Knight, 27, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Aug. 22 by CSPD on a charge of public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Nicholas Dane Nail, 26, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 22 by DPS for a capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Lacye B. Slagle, 44, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 22 by BPD for an indictment-forgery. She was released the same day after posting bond.

Jason Daniel Toner, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 22 by MFPD for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Shanon Glen Williams, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 22 by GSPD on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.