Janice McKee, 68, of Buchanan Dam died Aug. 13, 2017

Janice McKee, 68, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, passed away Aug. 13, 2017. She was born to John and Olga (Dahl) Lucas on July 27, 1949, in Llano, Texas.

In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo and traveling to the casinos to gamble.

She is survived by her daughter, Tanya Crawford and husband Jay of Buchanan Dam; son, Michael Jones and wife Roxanne of Cherokee; and grandsons, Emmett and Richard Jones.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.