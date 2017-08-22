Gwendoline May Weatherby, 97, of Kingsland died Aug. 17, 2017

Gwendoline May Weatherby passed away Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Kingsland, Texas, at the age of 97. She was born June 7, 1920, in Faversham, England, to William Thomas Clackett and Edith Clara (Sherlock).

Gwendoline was a resident of Kingsland for 34 years since coming from Deer Park, Texas. She and her husband, John W. Weatherby, were married June 15, 1945, in Oxfordshire, England. Gwendoline served in the Royal Air Force during World War II.

Gwendoline was preceded in death by her parents, William Clackett and Edith Clackett, and husband, John W. Weatherby.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet and husband Jan Lynge of Kingsland.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Aug. 23 at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park with Chaplin Don Blakely officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans Thrift Store, 2317 RR 1431 West, Kingsland, TX 78639.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.