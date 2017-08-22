Gary Travis Mayes, 48, of Llano died Aug. 7, 2017

Gary Travis Mayes, 48, of Llano, Texas, passed away Aug. 7, 2017. He was born to Aubrey Mayes and Dorothy Haile on Dec. 21, 1968, in Llano.

Mr. Mayes enjoyed hunting, fishing, horses, and rodeos. He also loved his job working at Inmans Station in Llano.

He is survived by his sister, Bonnie Wrubel of Buchanan Dam, and stepfather, Ray Haile of Granite Shoals. One aunt, three uncles, three stepchildren, and numerous step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service is 10 a.m. Aug. 25 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008, with reception to follow in Buchanan Dam. The reception location will be announced at the memorial service.

