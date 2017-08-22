Brownwood scrimmage highlights needed improvements for Burnet

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — Scimmages are designed to give teams an indication of where they need to improve before the start of a regular season.

In that sense, the contest against Brownwood highlighted several areas needing improvement by the Burnet High School football team. The Lions scored five touchdowns and held the Bulldogs scoreless with only 31 yards of total offense, all unofficial statistics.

“You can’t run from where you’re at,” Burnet head coach Kurt Jones said. “Right now, we have a long ways to go. Be a man and face it. It’s the only way you get better.”

The Bulldogs had some bright spots such as defensive Kaleb Alexander, who made several tackles to limit the Lions’ explosion from the line of scrimmage.

Burnet was able to move the ball toward the end of matchup, when it gained 21 yards.

Jones commended his players for their fight and added that for many, the speed, strength, and aggressiveness of the varsity level was new.

“Defensively, we made plays here and there,” he said. “But in football, you have to put together a long string of doing things right. We have to keep working.”

Brownwood left with Jones’ respect.

“That’s a dang good squad,” he said. “We know we’re relatively young and inexperienced. That’s tough – you find out real quick where you stand. The only way to move forward is to stay positive.”

Burnet scrimmages Wimberley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Texan Stadium, 200 Texan Blvd. in Wimberley.

“We’ll be better at Wimberley,” Jones said.

The Bulldogs open the season against Austin Reagan at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Nelson Field, 7105 Berkman Drive in Austin. Listen to the contest on KMPN 95.9 FM powered by KBEY or at KBEYFM.com.

