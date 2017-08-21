Donna Ann Clifton, 82, of Georgetown died Aug. 19, 2017

Donna Ann Clifton, 82, passed away Aug. 19, 2017, in her Georgetown home surrounded by family. A devoted woman of faith, Donna found strength in the Lord.

Donna was born April 21, 1935, in Belknap Township, Michigan, to Gerhardt and Iva Schalk. She was baptized into the Lord’s family on May 5, 1935. As a youth, Donna continued her faith walk and was confirmed July 4, 1948, at St. Michael’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Belknap Township.

She grew up on a northern Michigan farm, one of 12 children, and graduated from Rogers Township High School on June 7, 1953.

Donna eventually moved to Detroit, where she met Thomas D. Clifton. The two married Nov. 25, 1964. They had two children, Jeffrey and Daniel.

Though Donna worked in banking in her earlier years, after her marriage, she dedicated her life to raising her family. Her Christian faith served as the foundation for how she cared for her family and friends.

Throughout her life, Donna’s faith remained important. A lifelong Lutheran, she enjoyed volunteering with her church and organizations that reflected Christ’s loving and giving nature. She and Tom joined Faith Lutheran Church of Georgetown about three decades ago, a congregation she loved and remained a part of until her death.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers Darwin, Mike, Chuck, and Butch.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffery Clifton and wife Wesley and Daniel Clifton and wife Sheri; grandchildren, Jake, Josh, Luke, and Zach; sisters, Janet Strong, Carol Wenzel, Deanna Sellke, Melody Potter, and Barbara Koss; and brothers Wayne Schalk and Gerhardt Schalk.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Gabriels Funeral Chapel, 395 Interstate 35 North in Georgetown. A service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Faith Lutheran Church of Georgetown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church of Georgetown.