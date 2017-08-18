Llano County offices reopen; driver’s license service still on hold due to water damage

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

LLANO — Crews have reopened some Llano County offices Aug. 18, including the tax-assessor collector’s and treasurer’s offices, after completing water damage repairs caused by a ruptured water pipe that temporarily shuttered the three-story building adjacent to the Llano County Courthouse.

The facility, 100 W. Sandstone, housed several county offices on two floors as well as a Texas Department of Public Safety driver’s license office.

The pipe burst Aug. 10 in a second-floor restroom, causing the most damage to the ceiling tile, carpet, and equipment on the first floor.

About a dozen county staff were affected, including permitting services and juvenile probation as well as administrative staff of state and national political representatives.

Storage rooms on their third floor remained unaffected by the damage.

“Fortunately, the building is primarily metal and concrete, so it didn’t affect the structure,” said Llano County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jerry Don Moss. “Everything was pretty much shut down in the building for over a week.

The driver’s license office remained closed as of Aug. 18 due to the extent of damage pending repairs.

Officials have referred driver’s license customers to the Marble Falls office, 1405A Mormon Mill Road, or the DPS website at dps.texas.gov.

“The damage is pretty severe,” DPS spokeswoman Robbie Barrera said. “They’re evaluating it … making it safe for the public to enter it.”

County officials are awaiting word from insurance representative for an assessment of the remaining water damage issues.

Another service still temporarily suspended at the building is county vehicle registration. Customers have been referred to the Llano County west annex about 15 miles away on RR 1431 off Texas 29.

connie@thepicayune.com