Marble Falls band marching to a heartbeat this year

MARBLE FALLS — The Marble Falls High School band’s mantra is “do it for the seniors.” Drum major Jalashawn Ford believes another group of people deserves credit for all the hard work members put in.

“I also think it’s ‘do it for the directors’ because their whole lives are dedicated to the band,” she said.

The directors have been right there beside the band all day every day since the student-leaders returned July 26 followed by the freshmen and new members two days later and the full band a few days after that.

The Marble Falls High School marching band’s day starts at 8:30 a.m. with a full band practice outside followed by sectionals in the afternoon and another full band practice in the evening. It’s a span of 12 hours, though the students get about five hours off in between.

“It’s still a lot of work on their parts,” band director Brad Behrens said. “And they’re working really hard. All the band directors are pleased with what we’ve seen in the work and effort.”

Band president Sydney Kelley said it takes long days and hours of practice and rehearsal to get ready for the year.

And members are anticipating a great year for the band.

“There’s a different feel to the band this year,” Kelley said.

She and Ford pointed out the group of leaders that’s been a major part of the band’s success for several years graduated in 2017. While it might seem like big marching shoes to fill, they both believe the new leadership has created an atmosphere that will propel the band to the next level.

“I don’t know how to explain it, but you can tell, you can feel it,” Kelley said.

The student-leaders know making the band a success falls on their shoulders. They accept that responsibility and have a good idea what it will take to keep the 100-plus-member band on the right note and in step.

“I know everyone in this band can play the music at such a high level,” Ford said, “but mentally, we have to keep the confidence up in the band. That’s one of the things I’m going to work on: keeping their confidence up and telling them that they can do this.”

Kelley agreed that the 2017 marching band could be something special.

“We are a new band this year,” she said.

The Mustang band serves as the heartbeat for the school. This year, directors created a marching program that reflects that to some degree.

“It’s called ‘Music of the Heart,’” said Behrens of the 2017 marching show. “It brings in sounds like the heart, the heartbeat, EKG scanners.”

He and the other directors found the music for the three-movement show then turned to a drill choreographer to help build a strong marching routine around the music.

This year is an “advancing” year for the Marble Falls High School band. The University Interscholastic League alternates years different classifications of high schools can advance to the state marching finals. The Mustangs are aiming to make it as far as possible in UIL marching contests.

Getting there will take a lot of work. Plus, with more than 100 students in the band, that’s a lot of people to keep focused. Kelley and Ford said the student-leaders are up to the task

“One thing I plan on doing is reminding them what the goal is,” Ford said. “And that goal is to get ones at UIL and get out of regionals.”

During the marching contest season, the Marble Falls band will perform in a pre-UIL contest on Oct. 13 at the Texas Marching Classic at Round Rock ISD’s Reeves Athletic Complex in north Austin. Then, it’s the UIL District/Region contests Oct. 21 at Dub Farris Athletic Complex in San Antonio. After that, the band could advance to the area marching contest Oct. 28 at Gupton Stadium in Cedar Park.

“I think we have a great show this year,” Kelley said. “The three different pieces of music — it’s like an introduction, ballad, and then a faster finale.

“It will definitely grab people’s attention,” she added.

“I love it. I’m really excited about it,” Ford said. “There’s, like, a story to the show this year.”

On top of all that, the marching band will be donning new uniforms.

The band takes the field Sept. 1 during the first football game of the year at Cedar Creek High School in Bastrop, but people don’t have to wait until then to see them. The band will perform during Meet the Mustangs, which begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. On Friday, Aug. 25, the band is hosting a Performance in the Park at Johnson Park, 230 Ave. J, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public.

