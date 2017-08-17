Hill Country Memorial Hospice welcomes grief counselor

SPECIAL TO DAILYTRIB.COM

FREDERICKSBURG — Hill Country Memorial Hospice recently welcomed a grief counselor.

Randa Kirchner, a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), provides grief support services, including grief education for hospice patients and their families; high-risk counseling; crisis intervention; and grief counseling for anyone in the community.

“As a counselor, I spend the most time educating people on the grief process,” Kirchner said. “Grief is a normal process, and as a counselor, I help people learn how to cope and begin to heal.”

Kirchner works with four other Hill Country Memorial social workers to provide grief education and counseling to individuals on hospice care and their families in all of the 13 counties that Hill Country Memorial Hospice serves: Bandera, Blanco, Burnet, Comal, Gillespie, Hays, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, San Saba, and Travis.

The social workers and Hill Country Memorial chaplains also provide counseling to those affected by a sudden loss, and they work with Fredericksburg Fire EMS to provide crisis response and intervention in times of emergency.

Additionally, anyone can utilize grief counseling through HCM Hospice.

“We accept referrals for counseling from anyone in the community,” Kirchner said. “When you experience a loss, your life changes, and we are here to help navigate those changes.”

HCM Hospice plans to host a new bereavement support group this fall for anyone experiencing grief.

HCM Hospice grief support services are free thanks to donations. For more information about grief counseling, call HCM Hospice at (830) 997-1335.