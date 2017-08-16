Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Aug. 8-14

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Aug. 8-14, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Johnathan Paul Bradbury, 25, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Aug. 8 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Dale Brown, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 8 by LCSO on a charge of assault of a family/household member. He was transported the following day to the Burnet County Jail.

Jennifer Mischelle Duvall, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 8 by LCSO for an administrative release violation. No bond or release information was available.

David Leland Eckles, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 12 by LCSO on assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Wayne Alan Erickson, 51, of Dripping Springs was arrested Aug. 10 by LCSO on charges of misappropriation of a trust fund, theft, and securing execution of document through deception. He was released the following day after posting a $30,000 bond.

Tyler Darrell Foster, 25, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 8 by LCSO on a charge of criminal mischief. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Ty Adam Gilliam, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 12 by LCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Bryan Anthony Grady, 38, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 8 by LCSO for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Dick Charles Halley, 44, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 9 by LCSO for contempt of court. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Christopher Lee Hays, 41, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 12 by LCSO on charges of resisting arrest/search/or transport and public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Misty Dawn King, 37, of Llano was arrested Aug. 10 by LCSO on a charge of driving while violating financial responsibility-accident causing serious bodily injury/death. She was released the following day after posting a $3,500 bond.

Tammy Lane Nelson, 56, of Llano was arrested Aug. 12 by LCSO on a charge of public intoxication. She was released the following day on a promise to appear.

Royce Neal Owens, 44, of Llano was arrested Aug. 11 by LCSO on a charge of criminal trespass. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Codi Lynn Patrick, 40, of Llano was arrested Aug. 10 by LCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone and for motion to revoke probation-possession of a controlled substance and motion to revoke probation-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was transported Aug. 10 to the Gillespie County Jail.

Melody Robinson, 38, of Tow was arrested Aug. 9 by LCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released Aug. 10 after posting a $2,500 bond.

Janet M. Shelton, 62, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 8 by LCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. She was released the same day with credit for time served.

Amy Lea Simpson, 47, of Austin was arrested Aug. 10 by LCSO for bond forfeiture-false statement. she was released the following day after posting a $7,000 bond.

Eddie Carel Smith, 61, of Llano was arrested Aug. 12 by LCSO on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day on a promise to appear.

Lauren Elizabeth Stoute, 47, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 8 by LCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Melissa Amber Torres, 36, of Llano was arrested Aug. 11 by LCSO for failure to appear/bail jumping and on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Christopher Cody White, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 13 by LCSO on a charge of assault-bodily injury. He was released the same day to see a judge.