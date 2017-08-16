Highland Lakes schools receive passing TEA grades

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Highland Lakes districts and campuses earned passing grades through the Texas Education Agency’s accountability rating system.

The TEA released the ratings Aug. 16. The system gauges districts and campuses on four standards: student achievement; student progress; closing performance gaps; and postsecondary readiness. A district or campus can earn either “met standard” (alternative campuses can earn “met alternative standard”) or “improvement required.”

The ratings are sometimes referred to as “pass” or “fail.”

Campuses can also earn distinctions in seven categories, though some schools might be “not eligible” for certain distinctions. Those areas are: Academic Achievement in English Language Arts/Reading; Academic Achievement in Mathematics; Academic Achievement in Science; Academic Achievement in Social Studies; Top 25 Percent in Student Progress; Top 25 Percent in Closing Performance Gaps; and Postsecondary Readiness.

Districts can earn a distinction for Postsecondary Readiness.

This is how Highland Lakes school districts and campuses fared.

Marble Falls Independent School District — Met Standard

Marble Falls High School — Met Standard with distinctions in Academic Achievement in English Language Arts/Reading, Academic Achievement in Mathematics, Academic Achievement in Science, Academic Achievement in Social Studies, Top 25 Percent in Closing Performance Gaps, and Postsecondary Readiness

Falls Career High School — Met Alternative Standard

Marble Falls Middle School — Met Standard

Colt Elementary School — Met Standard with distinctions in Academic Achievement in English Language Arts/Reading, Academic Achievement in Mathematics, Academic Achievement in Science, Top 25 Percent in Student Progress, and Postsecondary Readiness

Highland Lakes Elementary School — Met Standard

Marble Falls Elementary School — Met Standard with distinctions in Academic Achievement in English Language Arts/Reading, Achievement Academic in Mathematics, and Top 25 Percent in Student Progress

Spicewood Elementary School — Met Standard with distinction in Top 25 Percent in Closing Performance Gaps

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District — Met Standard

Burnet High School — Met Standard with distinction in Academic Achievement in English Language Arts/Reading and Postsecondary Readiness

Quest High School — Met Alternative Standard

Burnet Middle School — Met Standard

R.J. Richey Elementary School — Met Standard (Shady Grove Elementary School is paired with R.J. Richey)

Bertram Elementary School — Met Standard with distinctions in Academic Achievement in Science

Llano Independent School District — Met Standard

Llano High School — Met Standard with distinctions in Academic Achievement in English Language Arts/Reading, Academic Achievement in Mathematics, Academic Achievement in Science, Academic Achievement in Social Studies, and Postsecondary Readiness

Llano Junior High School — Met Standard with distinctions in Academic Achievement in English Language Arts/Reading, Academic Achievement in Science, and Academic Achievement in Social Studies

Llano Elementary School — Met Standard with distinctions in Academic Achievement in English Language Arts/Reading, Academic Achievement in Mathematics, and Postsecondary Readiness

Packsaddle Elementary School — Met Standard

Kingsland School (Orenda Charter School) — Met Standard

In 2018, the state will assign letter grades (A-F) to districts while campuses will still earn a “Met Standard” or “Improvement Required” rating. In 2019, campuses will also earn letter ratings.

Go to tea.texas.gov for more information on the rating system.

