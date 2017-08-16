Burnet gas station latest target in card skimmer cases

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

BURNET — Authorities have ramped up their search for suspects in a string of cases involving credit card-skimming devices found in rural communities at a bank ATM and at least two convenience stores.

A store owner uncovered the latest “skimming” equipment Aug. 15 in a gas pump at Fast Way Food convenience store on East Polk Street in Burnet.

A “skimmer” or “card reader” is a device attached in a stealth manner to an ATM or other automatic pay device that thieves install to collect financial data from victims.

Police have reported at least two other cases — one in Johnson City at a bank ATM and another in Blanco at a convenience store.

“This is the first time I’ve seen it in Burnet. It’s spreading from the big cities to the rural area,” Burnet Police Chief Paul Nelson said. “Johnson City has had this problem in the past. It’s not surprising, but it’s just a matter of time before it came this far.”

Johnson City law enforcement, on the trail of possible suspects, identified several victims. Burnet authorities continue sifting through clues to determine if the device found has snagged store customers.

“We strongly believe in the citizens. They always help us out,” Nelson said. “Any information they might have would greatly benefit this case.”

In the meantime, the Burnet agency offered several tips to make customers less likely to become victims:

• Avoid pumps that are out of view of store employees; suspects can install the devices more easily in hidden locations.

• Choose the “credit card” instead of “debit” card option when possible to decrease the likelihood of crooks gaining access to your bank account.

• Opt for a receipt so investigators have evidence and information about the purchase.

• Report signs of tampering or unusual features at the gas pump. Examples could be a loose encasement, excessive damage to the face of the card reader, and adhesive.

• Utilize a cellphone to check for nearby bluetooth connections attempting to access information.

• Report suspicious activity by people around the fueling station.

“It’s an easy crime for these people to do,” Nelson said. “The citizens and law enforcement in this area need to pay attention to the signs and safeguard your personal information and credit cards.”

To offer information or report an incident, call the Burnet Police Department at (512) 756-6404 or the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 756-8080.

connie@thepicayune.com