Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Aug. 9-15

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 9-15, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Shane Christopher Allen, 36, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 9 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and for violation of parole. No bond or release information was available.

Albert Bevers, 75, of Midland was arrested Aug. 9 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Eric Lloyd Broussard, 43, of San Antonio was arrested Aug. 9 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) for contempt of court-disobedience. He was released the following day with credit for time served.

Michael Dale Brown, 42, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 9 by HBPD on a charge of assault of a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Tammy Irene Childers, 46, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 9 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a charge of violation of an occupational driver’s license. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Jennifer Mischelle Duvall, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 9 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Deedee Lynn Gilstrap, 36, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 9 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Ingrid Inman, 51, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 9 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. She was released Aug. 12 on personal recognizance.

Lauren Elizabeth Stoute, 47, of Llano was arrested Aug. 9 by LCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the following day after posting a $17,500 bond.

Sierra Lee Torres, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 9 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Reynaldo Velez-Bonilla, 39, was arrested Aug. 9 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration hold. He was released the same day to ICE.

Cameron Washington, 19, of Killeen was arrested Aug. 9 by BCSO on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Shane Christopher Allen, 36, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 10 by BCSO for bond revocation-driving while license is invalid, bond revocation-possession of marijuana, and bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Fawn Chavez, 40, of Taylor was arrested Aug. 10 by BCSO for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear-failure to identify as a fugitive. No bond or release information was available.

Jesus Ricardo Gallegos, 24, was arrested Aug. 10 by BCSO on charges of interfering with public duties and resisting arrest/search/or transport. No bond or release information was available.

Seth Adam Greenhaw, 31, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 10 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jo Ann Lagunas, 45, of New Braunfels was arrested Aug. 10 by BCSO on charges of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Rigoberto Loredo, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 10 by BCSO for an indictment-bail jumping/failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Jillian Louise Marx, 32, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 10 by BCSO on a bench warrant-hold. She was released the following day to an outside agency.

Shawna R. Montgomery, 24, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 10 by BPD on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and not secured by a seatbelt-child. She was released Aug. 12 with credit for time served.

Antonio Perez, 59, of San Saba was arrested Aug. 10 by BCSO for an indictment-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Damaris Perez-Lopez, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 10 by BCSO for an indictment-abandoning/endangering a child. No bond or release information was available.

Eric Shane Seavey, 34, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Aug. 10 by BCSO on a charge of criminal mischief and for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid and capias pro fine-city ordinance violation. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Shane Christopher Allen, 36, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 11 by BCSO on a charge of false drug test-falsification device. No bond or release information was available.

Phylicia LaVaughn Cheeks, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 11 by DPS on charges of no driver’s license and failure to appear. She was released Aug. 13 after posting a $1,000 bond.

Steven Allen Garcia Jr., 29, of San Antonio was arrested Aug. 11 by BCSO for a motion to adjudicate-possession of marijuana and violation of a promise to appear-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Robby Alton Jones, 56, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 11 by BCSO for SRA-theft of a firearm and on a bench warrant and a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Rubin Lozano Jr., 49, of Austin was arrested Aug. 11 by BCSO for a motion to revoke-theft of wire/cable. No bond or release information was available.

Danny Ortiz, 45, of Schertz was arrested Aug. 11 by BCSO for motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance, motion to revoke-bail jumping/failure to appear, violation of a promise to appear-possession of marijuana, and failure to appear and on charges of driving while license is invalid and no driver’s license.

Melinda Ellen Vestel, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 11 by MFPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. She was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Jessica Lauren Villegas, 29, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 11 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. She was released the following day after posting a $250 bond.

Seth Beachler, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 12 by MFPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug. He was released the following day after posting a $750 bond.

Glenn Allen Bolten, 46, of Copperas Cove was arrested Aug. 12 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Shaun Allen Bolten, 17, of Copperas Cove was arrested Aug. 12 by TPWD on a charge of driving under the influence. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Shawn Camacho, 37, of Pleasanton was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO for a VCOB-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jason Michael Campos, 27, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 12 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jonas Castro-Munigui, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 12 by MFPD for a duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Cesar Carlos Cueva, 25, was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of marijuana, and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. No bond or release information was available.

Lorraine Nicole Farias, 32, of San Antonio was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO on an indictment-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Joseph Ferreira, 39, was arrested Aug. 12 by DPS on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Isaac Simon Flores, 25, was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO on a bench warrant and a hold. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Gay, 48, was arrested Aug. 12 by an outside agency on a hold. He was released the following day to an outside agency.

Harley Gonzalez, 22, was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO on an indictment-aggravated robbery. No bond or release information was available.

Tyler Keith Hanke, 22, of New Braunfels was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO for failure to appear-robbery, surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance, and bail jumping/failure to appear and on charges of possession of possession of a controlled substance and expired registration. No bond or release information was available.

Ronald Eugene Haskin, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 12 by GSPD for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated, capias pro fine-expired driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, and capias pro fine-expired registration and on charges of expired registration, expired driver’s license, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

James Edward Johnston, 31, of Ballinger was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO on a charge of assault on an elderly or disabled person. No bond or release information was available.

Lisandro Eden Lira-Roman, 19, of Canyon Lake was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Jesse Amador Maldonado, 34, of San Antonio was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO for a parole violation and on a charge of aggravated kidnapping. No bond or release information was available.

Maritza Marquez, 29, of Austin was arrested Aug. 12 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a charge of driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Todd Vincent Martin, 40, of San Antonio was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO on charges of burglary of a habitation, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, and failure to identify as a fugitive, and for bond forfeiture-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Zena Martin, 34, was arrested Aug. 12 by an outside agency on a hold. He was released the following day to an outside agency.

Carlos Joe Martinez, 39, of New Braunfels was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Adam Christopher Medina, 37, of New Braunfels was arrested Aug. 12 by BCOS on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. No bond or release information was available.

Leslie Lynn Morris, 59, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 12 by MFPD on a charge of assault by contact-family violence. He was released Aug. 14 after posting a $500 bond.

Reginald Morton, 28, was arrested Aug. 12 by an outside agency on a hold. He was released the following day to an outside agency.

Jeremy Ross Penshorn, 27, of Canyon Lake was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Daniel Prentice, 32, of Canyon Lake was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO on charges of driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia, and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and for failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Omar Alex Rodriguez, 33, was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and robbery. No bond or release information was available.

Julian Aparicio Rubio, 20, of Seguin was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO on a violation of a promise to appear-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Kelton Nic Smith, 21, of New Braunfels was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO on charges of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Jorge Tierrablanca, 24, of San Antonio was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unlawful restrain/expose to serious bodily injury, harassment of a public servant, resisting arrest/search/or transport, and criminal mischief. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Timmins, 44, of Seguin was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO on a charge of theft or property and for failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Miguelito Trejo, 44, of New Braunfels was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO on a charge of assault on a family member. No bond or release information was available.

Coty Trumbower, 27, of Blanco was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO on charges of terroristic threat of a family/household member, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia and for surety surrender-prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility and surety surrender-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. No bond or release information was available.

Douglas Alan Wilson, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 12 by MFPD on charges of criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Baylor Sky Wood, 20, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 12 by BPD on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Areli Benitiz-Arzate, 26, was arrested Aug. 13 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Edgardo Duran Herrera, 34, was arrested Aug. 13 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Michael Raymond Flynn, 53, was arrested Aug. 13 by BCSO on a charge of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Amando Garcia-Garcia, 23, was arrested Aug. 13 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Matthew Daniel Guzman, 31, of Columbus was arrested Aug. 13 by BCSO on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Andrew Henry Kauitzsch, 36, of Bartlett was arrested Aug. 13 by DPS on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Leonardo Lugo Limon, 38, of Pearsall was arrested Aug. 13 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Ismael Marcus Martinez, 31, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 13 by BPD on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Tyler James Shannon, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 13 by BCSO on a charge of failure to display a driver’s license and for failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Garret Wade Moore, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 14 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Aaron David Vidaurri, 34, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 14 by BCSO on charges of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member and evading arrest/detention. No bond or release information was available.

Kevin James Bruce, 29, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 15 by DPS on a charge of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. No bond or release information was available.

Kashadrick T’Juan Cole, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 15 by MFPD on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Brande Deshun Craig, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 15 by MFPD on charges of theft of property and theft and for failure to appear-possession of a dangerous drug. No bond or release information was available.

Ryan Lee Ford, 28, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 15 by BCSO for an indictment-bail jumping/failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Troy Alan Goetz, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 15 by BCSO for motion to revoke-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Rodney Allen Maldonado, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 15 by MFPD on a charge of aggravated robbery. No bond or release information was available.

Craig Loren Statler, 46, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 15 by GSPD on a charge of driving with no seat belt. No bond or release information was available.

Sadra Katherine Urquhart, 28, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 15 by BPD on charges of failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility and for failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.