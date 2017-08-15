Owen Benjamin Williams, 73, of Burnet died Aug. 5, 2017

Owen Benjamin Williams, 73, of Burnet, Texas, passed away Aug. 5, 2017. He was born in Burnet on Dec. 7, 1943.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Telitha Norris Williams.

Owen is survived by his sister, Jane Hamilton; nephew, Jeff Hamilton and wife Kirstin; niece, Laurie Hamilton; great-nephew, Beckett Hamilton; and great-niece, Lena Hamilton.

Owen served in the Navy, where he spent time maintaining Link flight simulators at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. He spent his career in the electronics field, working for various companies in and around Austin, including Capitol Cable Co. and the University of Texas. After retirement, he worked for several years as a guide at Longhorn Cavern.

When he fell ill, he moved to a nursing home in the Houston area and was there when he passed.

A service is 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at Hoover’s Valley Chapel. Putnam Funeral Home in Kingsland will be officiating. Burial will follow at Hoover’s Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com.