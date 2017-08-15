Burnet defense ‘tough and physical’ in intersquad scrimmage

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — The Burnet High School starting varsity offense earned two first downs in its intersquad scrimmage against the starting defense Aug. 12 as the Bulldogs wrapped up the first week of training camp.

But they both came on the final drive, which ended when sophomore quarterback Sterling Galban found senior fullback Ian Carter for a 40-yard screen pass that the runner took to the end zone.

Head coach Kurt Jones chuckled when asked if the Bulldogs defense was already in game shape.

“I don’t know if our defense is in game shape,” he said. “We’re still looking at a lot of kids. They were running full speed to the football and being tough and physical.”

He credited defensive coordinator Casey Carr and the defensive coaches for the way the Bulldogs performed on that side of the ball.

“(They’re) doing a great job coaching (the players) up,” Jones said.

He noted the key to playing great defense is the players being aligned and knowing their assignments. When 11 players know their jobs, they swarm to the football and are physical.

“If you put those pieces together, you can be good,” Jones said.

The offense ran through a third of the playbook, staying with the base scheme, he said. Sophomore quarterback Chandler Galban took the first team snaps.

“He had a good first week,” the coach said. “He probably carries himself with maturity than his age sometimes allows. He’s a sophomore who handles himself with the maturity of a junior or senior.”

Jones said Galban has plenty of help around him, including an experienced offensive line and receivers led by older brother Sterling and fullback Ian Carter, both seniors.

“(Chandler) will be the first to tell you he has to have that help to be successful,” Jones said. “We have many playmakers blocking for him.”

While it seemed the experienced Bulldogs are making an effort to help the new quarterback by making plays, Jones said that message wasn’t delivered by the coaches.

“Quarterbacks who carry themselves that way keep their cool, stay level-headed when things are off schedule and nothing’s going right — you can’t be rattled. That’s something we like about Chandler.”

As he thought about the first week of training camp, Jones said the Bulldogs will continue to build depth and search for athletes who want to make plays.

“We have to continue to find a good handful of kids to be starters and play critical roles,” he said.

Fans can see the 2017 team at Meet the Bulldogs, which takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Burnet High School, 1000 The Green Mile.

The team’s first scrimmage is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, against Wimberley at Bulldog Field, 1000 The Green Mile.

The first game of the season is against Austin Reagan at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Nelson Field, 7105 Berkman Drive in Austin. Listen to the contest on KMPN 95.9 FM powered by KBEY or at KBEYFM.com.

