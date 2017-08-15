Anne Marguerite Feistamel, 86, of Marble Falls died Aug. 12, 2017

Anne Marguerite (Bradley) Feistamel of Marble Falls grew up on a farm near Joliet, Illinois, and married George in 1938. The couple raised six boys, starting their lives together in Chicago then relocating to Wheaton, Illinois. After George passed in 1979, Anne relocated to the foothills of the Smoky Mountains outside Knoxville, Tennessee, before eventually settling with her granddaughter in Marble Falls.

The couple raised six boys: Dave (Linda) of Wheaton; Don (Teri) of Saugerties, New York; Dale (Linda) of Social Circle, Georgia; Doug (Paula) of Elmhurst, Illinois; Dean (Lory) of Kingsland; and Dan (Sandee) of Highland Heights, Ohio.

In her early marriage years, Anne managed the office of their heating and refrigeration business in Chicago. After moving from the city, she became a fixture at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, serving in various capacities in the cafeteria for 19 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son Dave; best friend, Dan Curly; granddaughter Elizabeth; grandson Robert; her parents; and her siblings.

Anne leaves behind five sons, 16 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was known for her quick wit, love of reading, amazing cooking and baking skills, and love of bird watching.

A private family gathering will be held on a lake cruise to spread her cremated remains.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland,(325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.