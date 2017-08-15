Andrew Aaron Rodaway, 54, of Kingsland died Aug. 11, 2017

Andrew Aaron Rodaway, 54, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Aug. 11, 2017. He was born to Dale and Lois Arlene (Andersen) Rodaway on Nov. 1, 1962, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

After proudly serving the United States of America for 11 years in the Navy, Andrew had various jobs as a landfill operator and a beverage distributorship. He was a kind man and always had a good word to say.

Andrew is survived by his parents, Dale and Lois Rodaway of Kingsland; sister Angela Douglas and husband Gary of Wichita Falls; daughter, Elyse Jones; and one grandchild. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Andrew was preceded in death by sister Anna Marie Kelley.

Visitation is 9 a.m. Aug. 15 at Cross and Spurs Cowboy Church, 100 W. Lillian Dean in Buchanan Dam. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the church with the Revs. Ken Barington and Johnny Sawyer officiating.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.