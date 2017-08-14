Marble Falls football players fill first practice with energy

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — The Marble Falls High School football team’s first practice of fall training camp Aug. 14 was filled with energy, enthusiasm, and plenty of work.

Close to 90 players in grades 10-12 suited up after reporting to the fieldhouse at 6 a.m. for lockers, equipment, and other necessities. The team broke at about 11:45 a.m.

Interim head coach Mike Birdwell said he was pleased with what he saw from the players.

“They have retained plenty from the spring,” he said.

Junior quarterbacks Andrew Stripling and Dillon Mayberry worked with assistant coach Kerry Graham on footwork and technique. Birdwell said that’s by design, adding that he plans to spend time with each position and watch as coaches instruct their players. Birdwell was with the receivers, offensive linemen, and running backs, while defensive coordinator Chad Bishop went to the defensive backs, linebackers, and defensive linemen.

“The head coach needs to be able to be the head coach and float,” Birdwell said. “What you saw today is very normal. I want to be able to see both sides of the ball.”

Birdwell also assisted with special teams as the coaches looked at about three punters, including Stripling.

The athletes had plenty of energy and kept a solid pace throughout the workout, Birdwell said. He credited the position coaches for getting the most out of their players without forcing them to exert so much energy in one area.

Some players spent time on offense and defense, he said, in an effort to create more depth but also because it’s important to have the team’s best 11 athletes on the field for specific occasions such as getting a key stop or making a crucial first down.

“There are times it creates depth and competition within our team,” Birdwell said. “That’s something we have to have.”

While he was pleased with the number of players on the varsity and junior varsity rosters, Birdwell noted the Mustangs will face opponents in District 26-5A that have 60-90 athletes on varsity.

Fans can get their first look at the 2017 teams during Meet the Mustangs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive.

Marble Falls will host Georgetown East View at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the stadium for a scrimmage and will open the 2017 season at Bastrop Cedar Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Bastrop Memorial Stadium, 755 Texas 21 West in Cedar Creek. Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com starting with a pregame show.

