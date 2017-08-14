Granite Shoals proposes property tax rate bump to increase fire protection

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

GRANITE SHOALS — The Granite Shoals City Council is proposing to nudge up the property tax rate by about 1.6 cents, but residents still have time to put in their two cents about the change.

The council approved a proposed rate of 56.32 per $100 for the 2017-18 fiscal year during a special meeting Aug. 10. The current rate is 54.72 cents.

For a home with a taxable value of $100,000, that’s an increase of less than $16 a year, City Manager Ken Nickel said.

The increase will allow city officials to increase fire coverage and have two full-time firefighters 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Currently, only one firefighter works the 8 p.m.-8 a.m. shift. So if there’s a call, that individual must wait on another firefighter to get to the station before the two go out to handle it together.

“I think that’s the big thing,” Nickel said. “We’ll have a change to increase our staff.”

Public hearings are set for the council’s regular meetings Aug. 24 and 31. The council is expected to vote on the tax increase Sept. 7.

