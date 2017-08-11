After struggle, Marble Falls man detained following collision with cars, utility pole

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — A Marble Falls man could face charges in a case in which he’s accused of driving erratically, crashing into three vehicles and a utility pole, cutting power to several blocks in the city, and resisting officers, according to a Marble Falls Police Department report.

The incident unfolded at about 9:25 a.m. Aug. 11 at Rivercrest Apartments, located in the 1100 block of Avenue K.

A Dodge pickup exited the apartment complex, drove northbound on Avenue K, collided with a parked vehicle, and then struck a Dodge Dart exiting a second entrance at the complex, the report stated.

At some point, the pickup also struck a utility pole, traveled into the parking lot of an adjacent business, and collided with a parked vehicle, which came to rest, against the outside wall of the building.

“We have to determine whether it was a medical issue or began as a disturbance,” Marble Falls Police Sgt. Trisha Ratliff said regarding the cause of the incident.

A witness told investigators the drivers of the vehicles knew each other and had been involved in a domestic disturbance.

Crews with Marble Falls Area EMS and Marble Falls Fire Rescue arrived to treat the crash victims.

“Medical personnel were trying to assess (the pickup truck driver’s condition),” Ratliff said. “He became belligerent with medical personnel.

“The officer (Cory Munoz) intervened,” Ratliff added. “After a brief struggle, the subject was detained.”

The investigator added that other officers arrived to assist Munoz, who initially subdued the driver of the pickup.

Several officers restrained the man in the right-of-way near the intersection of Mission Hill Drive.

“We took precautions for a possible case of ‘excited delirium’,” Ratliff said.

“Excited delirium” or “excited agitation” is a condition when a person might act out with aggressive behavior and develop unexpected physical strength and paranoia while suffering from physical issues such as high body temperature and mental confusion.

The driver of the Dodge Dart and two child passengers were treated and released at the scene.

“Charges (against the pickup driver) are pending the completion of the investigation,” Ratliff said.

During the crash, businesses and residences along adjacent blocks reported temporary power outages due to damage to the utility pole.

