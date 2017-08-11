Highland Lakes cities see bump in sales tax revenues

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

Marble Falls recorded a 4.7 percent increase in sales tax receipts over the same time last year as people are staying overnight, eating at local restaurants, and shopping at local stores, including at Old Oak Square on Main Street. File photo

MARBLE FALLS — Strong retail growth helped spur an increase in sales tax revenues in Marble Falls as well as other Highland Lakes communities.

The Texas Comptroller’s office released the most recent sales tax distribution numbers Aug. 9, and Marble Falls experienced a $36,183.86 bump over the same period in 2016.

The comptroller’s office sent a net payment to the city of Marble Falls for $807,103.39 for allocations based on sales made in June by businesses that file monthly and sales made in April, May, and June by those that file quarterly.

“I think it definitely speaks to the fact we’re an economic hub to the region,” Marble Falls City Manager Mike Hodge said. “I think what is happening is we’re seeing a lot of retail growth. People are continuing to shop here.”

Hodge added that breaking down the hotel occupancy tax as well has shown that people are coming to Marble Falls and staying overnight. That, in turn, he pointed out, means they’re eating at restaurants and shopping in local stores.

While Marble Falls recorded a 4.7 percent increase in sales tax receipts over the same time last year, Hodge was quick to point out it’s not just Marble Falls that’s a draw.

“The region has a tremendous amount of things that bring people here,” he added.

The city of Burnet also marked an increase in sales tax receipts in the recent allocation. According to the comptroller’s office, Burnet brought in $215,681.33 for the month of June or the period of April, May, and June (depending on how a business files). That’s an 8.22 percent increase over the same period last year.

Granite Shoals experienced an 8 percent bump from $28,181.96 from the same period last year to $30,436.93 for this year’s comparable allocation.

The city of Llano had a 5.16 percent increase to $97,460.21 this recent allocation compared to last year’s for the same period of $92,670.17.

For Marble Fall, the state comptroller has disbursed back to the city about $5.8 million year to date in 2017, an increase of approximately $500,000 over the same period in 2016.

“We’re very pleased with what we’re seeing economically here in Marble Falls,” Hodge added. “We have a lot of good things going on here, and I think it’s showing in our retail strength.”

Go to comptroller.texas.gov for more information on sales tax revenues.

daniel@thepicayune.com


One Response to “Highland Lakes cities see bump in sales tax revenues”

  1. steve says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Year after year the sales taxes have increased. The city needs to eliminate property taxes and use a sales tax only model. Several thriving cities in texas have no property tax are a doing quite well.

    Reply

