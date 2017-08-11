‘It’s going to be iron-man football,’ says Faith coach about small team

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — The limited number of Faith Academy of Marble Falls football players means new head coach Pete Rhoades has to be selective of what kinds of drills and activities the Flames undergo.

Faith is completing its second week of fall training camp.

Twelve players participated, but Rhoades believes he’ll have 14 available for the scrimmage against San Marcos Academy at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at 2801 RR 12 in San Marcos.

“I have to limit our full speed,” Rhoades said. “I can’t beat up Faith Academy.”

To help prepare his players, Rhoades asks them to perform each drill at maximum effort and energy, noting they must be in tremendous shape to play four quarters of football.

“Honestly, it’s going to be iron-man football,” he said. “No one will ever complain about playing time. The kids are working hard.”

The coach has been installing the base offense and defense, and he is pleased with the players’ retention.

The Flames have plenty of running backs, led by Eli Oliver and Garrett Henderson.

“Eli is going to be great,” Rhoades said. “Garrett is really shining right now.”

Another running back, Seth Cozby, “has the potential to be really good,” the coach said.

Eli’s brother, Isaac, changed positions and will be the team’s center.

“I’m going to have to convert a couple of running backs into linemen,” Rhoades said.

Quarterback Gunner Blair is expected to join the team Aug. 11 after being out of town for a couple of weeks.

The Flames open the 2017 regular season at Center Point High School, 207 China St. in Center Point, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.

