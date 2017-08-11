Fire destroys household resale shop on RR 1431 in Kingsland

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

KINGSLAND — The owner of a consignment store on RR 1431 is picking up the pieces Aug. 11 following a suspected electrical fire that destroyed his business.

The fire at the household goods resale shop happened sometime about 10 a.m. in the 2300 block of RR 1431 in Kingsland.

No one was believed to be inside the building when a passerby called to report flames coming out of the back of the structure, said Kingsland Volunteer Fire Department Chief Darryl Miller Sr.

“By the time I got there, it was pretty much gutted out in the back house. We contained it to that one (area),” Miller said. “We pretty much saved what we could. It was a total loss of the building.”

The owner told fire officials what he believed might have sparked the blaze, Miller said.

“He kind of figured it may have been electrical,” Miller said.

Many of the items, including furniture and household goods, were either damaged or destroyed.

“He had a baby grand piano (built in the 1920s),” Miller said. “He’s going to try to see if he can get it out of there before it gets severe water damage.”

No injuries were reported battling the blaze.

The Kingsland agency was assisted by the Buchanan Volunteer Fire Department.

