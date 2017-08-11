Burnet Area Lions Club offering free eye screenings to kids Aug. 12

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — With some experts stating that 80 percent of learning is visual, it’s a good idea students get their vision screened as the new school year approaches.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the Burnet Area Lions Club is holding a free vision screening from 9 a.m.-noon at the Hill Country Fellowship Church, 200 Houston Clinton Drive.

“We encourage families to bring their children in for a free vision screening,” club president Joey Canady said. “The actual screening takes less than a minute, but the benefits can last a lifetime.”

The screening is part of a nationwide initiative called Lions KidSight USA, a national coalition that brings together Lions programs that screen children 6 months and older. Lions in the United States. currently screen more than 500,000 children per year.

According to studies, more than 12 million children in the United States have some form of vision problem, yet only one in three have received eye care services before the age of 6. Many vision problems run the risk of becoming permanent if not corrected by the age of 7, when the eye reaches maturity, officials said.

No reservations are required for the free screening

Lions Club International is the largest service club organization in the world with more than 1.3 million members scattered across 200 countries and more than 46,000 clubs.

Anyone interested in learning more about vision screening or the Burnet Area Lions Club can stop by the screening. Go to kidsightusa.org for more on the KidSight program and www.lionsclub.org for more on Lions Club International.

