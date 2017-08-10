And the winners of the Marble Falls Community Pride contest are …

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Marble Falls city officials honored one of the newest businesses in town and a residential area tucked between U.S. 281 and Mormon Mill Road for their community pride efforts.

Market on H and the Loma Vista subdivision are the winners of the 2017 Community Pride contest. The city created the annual program as an effort to encourage residents to “enhance the appearance of our community and show community pride,” according to a city of Marble Falls media release.

This is the second year for the program. In 2016, Ridgemont Village, located in the Gateway community, earned the honor.

For the 2017 contest, city officials added a commercial category along with the residential one.

Market on H, which opened in the spring of 2016, is owned by Stuart and Rebecca Nunnally. The two-story building located at the intersection of Avenue H and Second Street has retail and office space as well as two suites for overnight stays.

The Loma Vista subdivision, featuring rolling landscapes and well-cared-for yards, sits on the northeast side of town just east of U.S. 281 and west of Mormon Mill Road.

“I want to thank the residents of the Loma Vista subdivision and the owners of Market on H for taking part in the effort to enhance the appearance of our community,” Mayor John Packer said.

The mayor will present the Community Pride Awards to the recipients during the City Council meeting on Aug. 15. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls.

