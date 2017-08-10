Categorized | Obituaries

Steven Kyle Davidson, 27, of Granite Shoals died Aug. 8, 2017

Steven Kyle Davidson, 27, of Granite Shoals, Texas, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 8, 2017. He was born Jan. 16, 1990, in Lubbock, Texas, to Rob and Mary Davidson. 

Steven graduated from Marble Falls High School in 2008 and was an avid hunter and fisherman, an excellent knife maker, a Jeeper, a loyal employee at Cold Spring in Marble Falls, and a lover of life.

He is survived by his parents; sisters, Bethany Davidson of Granite Shoals and Kensey Davidson of Pflugerville; nephew, Alvin Davidson of Granite Shoals; the love of his life, Mackinzee Mayfield of Marble Falls; parents-in-love, Buster and Stacee Hopkins of Marble Falls; sisters-in-love, Konnor, Mikah, and Tatum Hopkins of Marble Falls; nephews-in-love, Ranger Hopkins and Distel Wimberley, both of Marble Falls; and numerous family and friends who will miss him dearly.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at First Baptist Church of Granite Shoals, 505 S. Phillips Ranch Road.


  1. Karen Myers says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    My heart weeps for all friends and family of this kind, gentle young man. My life is a bit sweeter for having known Steven.

