Granite Shoals City Council special meeting on tax rate, road bond

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

GRANITE SHOALS — The Granite Shoals City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday, Aug. 10, to consider the proposed tax rate for the 2017-18 fiscal year and how to word a road bond proposal on the November ballot.

The council will meet at 5 p.m. in its chambers at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

City Manager Ken Nickel said staff is recommending the tax rate not exceed 56.32 cents per $100 property valuation. The current rate is 54.72 cents per $100 valuation.

The council will hold two public hearings — Aug. 24 and 31, both Thursdays — then vote on approving the rate during the regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Nickel said the bond on the Nov. 7 ballot is to reconfirm that voters know they will be paying for $3 million of street repairs on North Phillips Ranch Road, Valley View, and Prairie Creek.

Engineers have looked at the roads and made recommendations on what they can do for $3 million. The bid received back was for $3,044,000. Nickel said City Hall would use sales tax to cover the $44,000.

Nickel said the goal is to get these roads as smooth as RR 1431

“We haven’t done the design yet and won’t until citizens vote,” he said. “(The results of the vote) won’t delay the work. It has to be done from June to September because of the heat.”

