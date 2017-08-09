Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Aug. 1-7

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Aug. 1-7, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Blake Owen Birkeland, 34, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 5 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Bobby Lee Collins Jr., 46, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 2 by LCSO on a motion to revoke probation-assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Lani Lynn Cooper, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 5 by LCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Timothy Myles Cooper, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 1 by LCSO on charges of assault of a family/household member and unlawful restraint. He was released the same day after posting a $16,000 bond.

Austin Mitchell Etienne, 20, of Austin was arrested Aug. 2 by LCSO on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Jerry Jay Ezell, 38, of Llano was arrested Aug. 1 by LCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

David Eugene Heffington, 49, of Tow was arrested Aug. 5 by LCSO on charges of resisting arrest/search/or transport. He was released the following day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Christine Michelle Humphry, 57, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 4 by LCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Stacie Kenemore, 33, of Waco was arrested Aug. 7 by LCSO on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and no vehicle registration/license plate and for failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Jake Rae King, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 1 by LCSO on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Matthew Land of Waco was arrested Aug. 7 by LCSO on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Steven Alan Marshall, 57, of Llano was arrested Aug. 6 by LCSO on a charge of allowable outdoor fires. He was released the following day on a promise to appear.

Wesley Don Marshall, 30, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 3 by LCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the same day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Jackson A. Miller, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 2 by LCSO on a charge of criminal trespass. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Kenny Randolph Osbourn, 68, of Llano was arrested Aug. 6 by LCSO on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Juli Renee Smith, 46, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 6 by LCSO on a charge of public intoxication. She was released the same day with credit for time served.

Courtney Alexis Statler, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 5 by LCSO on a charge of abandoning/endangering a child. She was released the same day after posting a $25,000 bond.

Melissa Selina Walker, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 2 by LCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana and for capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility and capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license. She was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Ashley Anne Yates, 29, of Stephenville was arrested Aug. 2 by LCSO on a charge of public intoxication. She was released the same day with credit for time served.

Melissa Nicole Yeider, 32, of Ingram was arrested Aug. 6 by LCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and for bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.