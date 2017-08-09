First Baptist Christian School registering students; classes start Aug. 28

MARBLE FALLS — First Baptist Christian School is roaring into the new school year, which starts Monday, Aug. 28, for the Lions. The school, which offers a Christian-based education for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, is located at First Baptist Church of Marble Falls.

The school uses A Beka Curriculum, has added a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) teacher for upper grades, and teaches the Bible every day. The campus also offers a wide variety of extracurricular and elective programs such as athletics, music, art, foreign languages, and a praise band. Children also get chapel time.

As with any school, First Baptist Christian School has a few things still lined up this summer in preparation for the first day of class.

Those interested in what the school has to offer and how it operates can schedule a visit with the administration by calling (830) 693-3930.

Campus officials said its school supplies list can be found at stores “all over town.”

First Baptist Christian School is hosting a Meet Your Teacher event on Friday, Aug. 25. It starts at 4 p.m. with a prayer walk followed by Meet Your (Child Development Center) Teacher at 5 p.m. Then at 6 p.m., kids in elementary and middle school grades can meet their teachers.

There is still time to register for the 2017-18 school year.

Go to fbcsmf.org or call (830) 693-3930 for more information. First Baptist Christian School is located at 901 La Ventana in Marble Falls.

editor@thepicayune.com