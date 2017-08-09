Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Aug. 2-8

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 2-8, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jose Marcelo Aquino-Acuna, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 2 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on an immigration detainer and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Brandon Mitchell Fisler, 31, of Winter was arrested Aug. 2 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on a motion to revoke-theft of property. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond

Bryan Anthony Grady, 38, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 2 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released Aug. 8 to an outside agency.

Rigoberto Loredo, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 2 by GSPD on a charge of assault on a family member. No bond or release information was available.

Bryan Corbett Reese, 38, of Splendora was arrested Aug. 2 by an outside agency on a motion to adjudicate-theft of property by check. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Darius Nigel Sauls, 54, of Grand Prairie was arrested Aug. 2 by an outside agency on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Will Davis III, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 3 by GSPD on charges of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member and resisting arrest/search/or transport. No bond or release information was available.

Kyle Matthew Honke, 18, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 3 by GSPD on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Jimmy Lerma, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 3 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

David Ray Lindenmuth, 28, of Austin was arrested Aug. 3 by GSPD on a charge of accident involving damage to a vehicle. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Martin Taylor Ray-Ellison, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 3 by BCSO on a judgment-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Keith O’Brien Scott, 52, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 3 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Jason Edward Tenhave, 39, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 3 by BPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Jackson Scott West, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested Aug. 3 by BCSO on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as for surety surrender-government/national government instrument/money, bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance, and on a bench warrant-hold. No bond or release information was available.

Shane Christopher Allen, 36, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 4 by BPD on charges of driving while license is invalid, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $34,500 bond.

Eliseo Santiago Avila, 30, of Austin was arrested Aug. 4 by BCOS for failure to appear-criminal trespass. He was released Aug. 7 after paying a fine.

Elizabeth Bustamante, 43, of Harker Heights was arrested Aug. 4 by BCSO for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. She was released Aug. 7 after posting bond.

David Calvo-Paniagua, 37, was arrested Aug. 4 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released the same day to ICE.

Michael Cole Carter, 21, of Allen was arrested Aug. 4 by GSPD on charges of possession of marijuana and criminal mischief. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Mark Allen Chandler, 55, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 4 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Michele Annette Cody, 42, of Johnson City was arrested Aug. 4 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Timothy Myles Cooper, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 4 by BCSO for motion to revoke-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Thomas Crouch, 64, of Briggs was arrested Aug. 4 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Luis Armando Gonzales-Soto, 20, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 4 by BPD on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released Aug. 6 after posting a $7,500 bond.

Gregory Warren Grymes, 61, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 4 by MFPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Raymond Cody Ham, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 4 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for failure to appear-motion for enforcement. He was released the following day after posting a $750 bond.

Thomas Cameron Heyen, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested Aug. 4 by BCSO on charges of theft of service and theft of material. No bond or release information was available.

James Kurtis Hoffman, 44, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 4 by BCSO on charges of theft of material and theft of service. He was released Aug. 6 on personal recognizance.

Cheyenne Marie Hogue, 22, of Hamilton was arrested Aug. 4 by BCSO for capias pro fine-criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Jesse Allen Katzenmaier, 29, of Mason was arrested Aug. 4 by an outside agency on charges of assault against a public servant, unlawfully carrying a weapon, terroristic threat against a public servant, prohibited weapon, criminal mischief, resisting arrest/search/or transport, and stalking. No bond or release information was available.

Zachary Dylan Kirscht, 25, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 4 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Adam Christian Perez, 24, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 4 by BCSO for failure to appear-criminal mischief. No bond or release information was available.

Kadi Samantha Sooter, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 4 by MFPD on charges of resisting arrest/search/or transport, assault, and public intoxication. She was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Johnathan Ira Spohn, 24, of Fort Worth was arrested Aug. 4 by BCSO on charges of assault on a public servant and burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Eliseo Santiago Avila, 20, of Austin was arrested Aug. 5 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Daphne Dawn Boyd, 49, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 5 by HBPD on a charge of expired registration and for capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-no motorcycle endorsement, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, and failure to appear. She was released Aug. 7 on personal recognizance.

Terry Allen Cannon, 65, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 5 by GSPD on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Larry Brock Cole, 29, of Johnson City was arrested Aug. 5 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $7,500 bond.

Edward Moses Garcia Jr., 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 5 by MFPD on charges of criminal mischief, theft, failure to identify as a fugitive, evading arrest/detention, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication and for failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

James Allan Hester, 32, of Llano was arrested Aug. 5 by MFPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released Aug. 7 after posting a $5,000 bond.

Sean Mario Kohler, 33, of San Antonio was arrested Aug. 5 by TPWD on a charge of theft of a firearm. He was released the same day after posting a $7,500 bond.

David R. Moreno Jr., 41, of San Antonio was arrested Aug. 5 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Anthony Grey Starr, 28, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 5 by BPD on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released Aug. 8 after posting a $500 bond.

Vernon Phillip Williams, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 5 by GSPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

James Adam Day, 38, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 6 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Susan Brown Gauntt-Stafford, 52, was arrested Aug. 6 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Aarin Leigh Kanetzky, 31, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 6 by BPD on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $30,000 bond.

Samuel Laureano-Diaz, 24, was arrested Aug. 6 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Christian Manuel Macias, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 6 by MFPD on a charge of theft. No bond or release information was available.

William Travis Pack, 34, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 6 by DPS for violation of an occupational driver’s license. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Justin Dale Parks, 20, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 6 by BPD on charges of speeding, displaying expired license plates, and possession of a controlled substance. He was released Aug. 8 after posting an $8,500 bond.

David Ramirez-Gomez, 28, was arrested Aug. 6 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Wesley Dow Rogers, 55, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 6 by BCSO on a charge of illegal dumping. No bond or release information was available.

Kadi Samantha Sooter, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 6 by BCSO on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was released the following day after posting a $20,000 bond.

Pedro Jesus Valdez-Martinez, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 6 by GSPD on a charge of duty on striking an unattended vehicle and an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Khalyn Ann Hink, 23, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 7 by BCSO on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Tommy Ray Hultz, 46, of Kempner was arrested Aug. 7 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) on charges of theft of firearms, burglary of a habitation, and theft of property and for motion to adjudicate-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Gary Shane Motl, 46, of Athens was arrested Aug. 7 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Richard Gene Ray, 52, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 7 by BCSO on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Donnely Frank Richey, 31, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 7 by LPSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug and for capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-failure to comply with state requirement, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid.

Terry Lee Roberts, 32, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 7 by LPSO on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and public intoxication and for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Ashley Rose Rogozinski, 22, of Midland was arrested Aug. 7 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Cesar Soto, 22, of Blanco was arrested Aug.7 by BCSO for a commitment-probation violation. No bond or release information was available.

Garret Roderick Taylor, 25, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 7 by BCSO on charges of no driver’s license and operating a motor vehicle without a license. No bond or release information was available.

Wesley James Zesch, 22, of Elgin was arrested Aug. 7 by BCSO on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Manuel Garcia Aguilera, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 8 by MFPD on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and a terroristic threat of family/household. No bond or release information was available.

Jimmey Scott Barnhill, 46, of Midland was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle-serious bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Imran Bhojwani, 33, of Sugar Land was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO on a charge of assault on a family member. No bond or release information was available.

Mary Dale Blum, 64, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 8 by MFPD on charges of failure to identify and criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Samuel Austin Byus, 33, of Austin was arrested Aug. 8 by MFPD on charges of an accident involving damage to a vehicle and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Lani Lynn Cooper, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 8 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Kimberly Kay Delacruz, 43, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 8 by LPSO for insufficient bond-failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance and insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Gilberto Depaz-Chaparro, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO for a probation violation-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Amber Nichole Johnnson, 23, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 8 by LPSO for motion to adjudicate-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

James David Kincheloe, 52, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 8 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on charges of assault and assault of a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Christian Manuel Macias, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Lena Renee Nelson, 40, of San Antonio was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO on a charge of failure to identify. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Roman Plumlee, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 8 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Ernesto M. Romero, 61, of Kingsville was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Vanessa Rayleen Sanchez, 28, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 8 by LPSO on a detainer-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Johnathan Ira Spohn, 24, of Fort Worth was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO on charges of no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Jason Monroe Stark, 31, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 8 by BTPD for failure to appear-motion for enforcement-child support. No bond or release information was available.

Reinaldo Velez-Bonilla, 39, was arrested Aug. 8 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.