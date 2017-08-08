Robert A. Veach, 86, died Aug. 3, 2017

Robert A. Veach, 86, passed away Aug. 3, 2017, in a local hospital. He was born on July 21, 1931, in Vienna, Illinois, to Robert Byron Veach and Zella Marie Harris Veach.

He graduated from Middle Tennessee State in 1954 with a degree in physical science. In 1952, he signed a baseball contract with the Pittsburg Pirates and accepted a position as a pitcher, playing for four years.

He was a great man and a loving father. He married Billie Marie Miller in Houston on Dec. 14, 1962, and the couple has three children together.

He was a social, active man who was deeply involved in sports and coaching for the majority of his life. He enjoyed working with kids and making them better. His family and friends will always remember him as a loving, caring person.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Roberta O’Brian and Mary Lou Schoettle and husband Dr. R.W. Schoettle; nephews James Robert O’Brian, Chad Ponzio, and Stewart Pfeffer; and niece Valerie Pfeffer Hunter.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Billie Miller Veach; daughter, Charlotte; sons, Phillip and Scott Veach; and granddaughter Angela Willis Smith and husband Brandon. He has eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Robert is also survived by his special friends Andy and Elizabeth Alexander of Temple.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Aug. 9 at Cook Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar Blvd. in Austin. Interment will follow at 4 p.m. in Texas State Cemetery in Austin with the Rev. Daryl Johnson officiating.

The family would like to thank everyone. Flowers and donations may be sent to Robert A. Veach Memorial Fund @ “Go Fund It.”

To share condolences with the family, go to cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.