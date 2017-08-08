Mark Alynn Claunch, 45, of Kingsland died Aug. 4, 2017

Mark Alynn Claunch, 45, of Kingsland, Texas, formerly of Bula, Texas, passed away Aug. 4, 2017. He was born April 27, 1972, in Littlefield, Texas, to Rodney and Scarlett Claunch.

Mark graduated from Whiteface High School with the class of 1990. He was currently working for Mills Home and Commercial Services in Kingsland for his best friend, Brad Mills.

Mark is survived by his parents, Rodney and Scarlett Claunch of Lubbock; brothers, Jimmy Claunch of Roosevelt and Shawn Claunch of Lubbock; nephews, McCade and Logan Garner of Morton; very best friends, Brad Mills of Kingsland and Kevin Garner and James Ray Hightower, both of Lubbock; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins and many friends.

A service is 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at Lone Star Cowboy Church in Lubbock with Jerry Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in Littlefield Memorial Park in Littlefield.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Hillcrest Funeral Home in Littlefield.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Lone Star Cowboy Church, 1308 FM 1585 East, Lubbock, TX 79423, or a favorite charity.

Arrangements by Hillcrest Funeral Home in Littlefield.