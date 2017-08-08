Llano warns residents after 150,000 gallons of wastewater spills into creek

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

LLANO — City of Llano officials estimate about 150,000 gallons of domestic wastewater spilled into Oatman Creek, which feeds the Llano River, after a storm Aug. 7 dumped 7-7½ inches of water on the creek, causing a break in the wastewater line.

“I still have crews down there this morning, but the water is still running high,” Llano City Manager Scott Edmonson said Aug. 8.

Officials estimate the break occurred at about 7 a.m. Aug. 7. Edmondson said that with all that water moving through the creek, they won’t be able to tell if a tree, a rock, or another object struck the line and caused the break until the creek recedes.

The city has notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Lower Colorado River Authority. The city manager said both agencies are sending people out to the site.

The wastewater line break on Oatman Creek is about 150 yards from the Llano River.

The city and TCEQ recommends the following:

• Persons using private water supply wells located within a half-mile from the spill site or within a potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses, including drinking, cooking, bathing, and brushing teeth. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation and boiling.

• Persons who purchase water from a public water supply should contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

• The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.

• If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes as soon as possible.

Edmondson said the city would post updates as they are available. Go to cityofllano.com or call (325) 247-4158 for more information.

