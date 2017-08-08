Llano lifts water usage restriction for southside residents

LLANO — The city of Llano has lifted its restriction on water usage for residents on the south side of town.

Llano officials posted a notice at about 9 a.m. Aug. 8 on the city website informing residents, “You may resume normal water use at this time. We appreciate your patience during this incident.”

On Aug. 7, city officials asked southside residents to restrict water use after lightning struck the Landon Street water tower.

Go to cityofllano.com or call (325) 247-4158 for more information.

