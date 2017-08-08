Gerald Shelburn, 89, of Burnet died Aug. 6, 2017

Gerald Shelburn passed peacefully on Aug. 6, 2017, at his home in Burnet. He had been fighting a long, hard battle with several medical conditions, including a recent series of strokes, but was making remarkable progress in Oaks Skilled Care Physical Therapy to regain control of his life.

Gerald was born in Burnet County on Dec. 10, 1927, to Edgar and Mattie Griffin Shelburn. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy Shelburn; daughters, Meg Hernandez and son-in-law George, Barbara Hacker and life partner Howard Gardner, and Gwen Shelburn Barton; grandsons, Chase Sadler and wife Keely, Chris Hernandez and fiancée Tamara Biggs, and Joshua Hacker and wife Jessica; and granddaughter, Mylea Hernandez.

He had three great-granddaughters, Kinsley Sadler, and Harper and Hadley Hacker, and many beloved nephews, nieces, and close friends.

He was loved and respected by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Mattie; brothers, Elgin (wife Jimsey) and Donald (wife Jean) Shelburn; and his high school sweetheart and wife, Mary Sue Johnston Shelburn.

Gerald was a strong but peaceful man who loved being at home on his ranch in Burnet. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was well known for his barbecue and fried catfish. He loved a good fiddle or piano tune or a game of pitch or 42 with friends.

He was happiest when sitting on the front porch of his home with a faithful dog, watching the cows, deer, and turkeys roam the pastures. He was a fifth-generation Texan and had a strong love of family.

He was a member of Masonic Valley Lodge #175 AF & AM in Burnet, and one of his proudest moments was when his grandson Christopher carried on the Shelburn family tradition by being inducted into Lake Victor Masonic Lodge #1011 AF & AM.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the CNAs, physical therapy team, nurses, and other staff of Oaks Skilled Care Center in Burnet for the loving care they gave him in the past months as he worked hard to regain the strength to return home and to the doctors in the ER and ICU of Baylor Scott & White-Marble Falls and Temple for the care and compassion they provided more than once as well as their efforts to be sure he was able to safely and comfortably return to his home in Burnet during his final days.

To honor his memory, contributions may be made to Valley Lodge #175, Lake Victor Lodge #1011, or Burnet Eastern Star for charity purposes.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9 at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 306 Texas 29 East in Burnet, (512) 756-2222. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Vanderveer Street Church of Christ. A Masonic burial service will follow at Cauble Cemetery in Lake Victor.

Pallbearers are Chris Hernandez, Bill Weaver, Jim Jim Luther, Donald Fawcett, Greg Williams, and Sam Stacks. Honorary Pallbearers are Chase Sadler, Joshua Hacker, Randy Shelburn, Seth Shelburn, Neil Shelburn, and Lamar Schooley.

Gerald will remain strong in the hearts of his family and friends. He was the center, the rock of strength for so many.

Go to clementswilcoxburnet.com to offer condolences.