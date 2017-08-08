Is your child attending Llano ISD? What you need to know

LLANO — Llano Independent School District classes start early this year: Wednesday, Aug. 16.

With only a few days left between now and that first day, Yellow Jackets of all ages and their parents still have a few things left on their back-to-school to-do list.

If you haven’t already registered your student for the upcoming school year, go to the district’s website at llanoisd.org and find the “Registration” tab.

Under that tab you’ll find three choices: “New Student Registration,” “Current/Returning Student Registration,” and “How To Register.”

ORIENTATION/MEET THE TEACHER

One of the biggest changes in a student’s academic career is the jump from junior high to high school. To help with the transition, Llano Senior High School is hosting Freshman FISH Camp from 1-3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.

The camp gives incoming freshmen a chance to look around the campus and meet some of the school officials and other students.

Students moving from elementary to junior high can attend the sixth-grade orientation from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at Llano Junior High.

All the elementary school Meet the Teacher events are Monday, Aug. 14.

Times and places are:

Llano Elementary School — pre-kindergarten morning class from 4:15-5:15 p.m.; pre-kindergarten afternoon class from 5:30-6:30 p.m.; elementary classes from 5-6:30 p.m.

Packsaddle Elementary School — 4-5:30 p.m.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Llano High School, 2509 Texas 16 South in Llano, (325) 248-2200

Llano Junior High School, 400 Texas 71 East in Llano, (325) 247-4659

Llano Elementary School, 1600 Oatman St. in Llano, (325) 247-5718

Packsaddle Elementary School, 150 Pioneer Lane in Kingsland, (325) 388-8129

Go to llanoisd.org for more information.

