Thomas Terry ‘Hoss’ Nelson, 54, of Marble Falls died Aug. 6, 2017

Thomas Terry “Hoss” Nelson was born April 10, 1963, to Mary Ann and Frank Nelson in Marble Falls, Texas. Hoss passed Aug. 6, 2017, after a long battle with cancer.

He was a loving single parent of four children and built his world around them and his family. He went to school in Marble Falls and later achieved his degree from Southwest School of Electronics in Austin. He had his own concrete business and recently worked for the Austin Golf Clubs with his two daughters, Elisha and Dani.

He is survived by his eldest son, Eric Whitney Nelson and wife Nana Nelson and their daughter Whitney Olivia Nelson of Marble Falls; son Michael Christopher Nelson of Killeen; daughter Elisha Nelson Almager and husband Rey of Marble Falls; and youngest daughter, Lee Danielle “Dani” Nelson of Cottonwood Shores.

Hoss had four siblings: Melanie Joyce Nelson of Frisco, William “Buttons” Nelson of Marble Falls, Lee Ann Nelson of Granite Shoals, and stepsister Etta Nelson-Fletcher and husband Roy of Springfield, Illinois. Hoss also had many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Aug. 9 at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4373. A service is 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at the funeral home. Go to clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.