Storm dumps 7 inches on Highland Lakes and raises Llano River

FROM STAFF REPORTS

LLANO — A storm front that moved across the Highland Lakes early Aug. 7 dropped as much as 7 inches of rain on some parts of the area.

According to the Lower Colorado River Authority, a little over 6 inches fell at its hydromet station on the Llano River in Llano since just after midnight Aug. 7. Just over 3½ inches fell at the LCRA hydromet station on Backbone Creek in Marble Falls.

According to the LCRA, the rain triggered a rise in the Llano River and Sandy Creek. The river authority opened one flood gate at Wirtz Dam and another at Max Starcke Dam on Aug. 7 but closed them and began passing storm runoff through hydroelectric operations.

Officials asked people to remain alert around waterways and never cross a low-water crossing with water moving over it.

According to LCRA meteorologist Bob Rose’s forecast, the rain and storm chances remain through Monday but taper off to 40 percent Tuesday and 30 percent Wednesday with the sun returning Thursday.

Burnet County officials have rescinded the burn ban for the county.

