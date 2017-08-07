Marble Falls ISD registering students for full-day pre-K

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

MARBLE FALLS — While the state of Texas only funds a half-day of pre-kindergarten, Marble Falls Independent School District officials believe the program is so important that the district is throwing in additional money to make it a full-day program.

For qualifying families, there is no charge for the program.

This is the second year the district has offered the full-day pre-kindergarten program at all of its elementary campuses.

MFISD Director of Elementary Education Leslie Baty pointed out that pre-K education plays a significant role in a child’s development, one that lasts well beyond the first few years of school.

“Research shows that 85 percent of a person’s intellect, vocabulary, and personality is established before the age of 5,” she said. “So it’s very important to us to catch kids at a very early age.”

A full day of pre-K, Baty added, is a big part of a child’s future success in academics and life.

MFISD opened registration for the pre-K program on Aug. 7. Parents can register their child at the student’s home campus or check the “Back to School Information” at marblefalls.org for registration information.

To be eligible for the pre-K program, a child must be 4 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2017, and meet one of the following criteria:

• be unable to speak and comprehend the English language;

• be educationally disadvantaged, which means a student is eligible to participate in the national free or reduced-price lunch program;

• be homeless, as defined the federal government, regardless of the residence of the child, or either parent of the child, or the child’s guardian or other person having lawful control of the child;

• be the child of an active duty member of the armed forces of the United States, including the state military forces or a reserve component of the armed forces, who is ordered to active duty by proper authority; or is the child of a member of the armed forces of the United States, including the state military forces or the reserve component of the armed forces, who was injured or killed while serving on active duty;

• be in, or have been in, the conservatorship pf the Department of Family and Protective Services following an adversary hearing held as provided by state law.

The benefits of a full day pre-K are so important that MFISD officials didn’t want to open it to just qualiying students. Baty said last year that MFISD Superintendent Chris Allen thought it would be a good idea to offer it to any family, as space is available, and at a fee. The program works out to $4,000 a year but can be spread out over $400 a month.

The full-day pre-K is just one part of MFISD’s efforts to reach children at an early age. Last year, MFISD joined forces with the Head Start programs.

“They asked us last year to come alongside them and provide a teacher for their program,” Baty said. The teacher works with the 3-year-olds in Head Start in a number of academic areas. “With the 4-year olds and 3-year olds, they’re learning through a number of ways — reading, songs, play — but they’re learning, and that’s important.

“Early education has a lasting effect,” Baty added.

Go to marblefallsisd.org for more information.

