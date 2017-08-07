Llano asks some residents to limit water use after lightning strike

FROM STAFF REPORTS

LLANO — City of Llano officials are asking people on the south side of town to limit their water use to “essential use” only after a lightning strike.

Lightning hit the Landon Street water tower, causing problems with the service. City crews are addressing the situation, according to an 8:25 a.m. public notice.

Until the crews can rectify the situation, city officials are asking people on the southern part of Llano to refrain from using water for “bathing, laundry, or non life/health safety usage until further notice.”

The city will post updates on its website at cityofllano.com as they are available.

editor@thepicayune.com