Grant Kingsley Cornell, 92, of Buchanan Dam died Aug. 4, 2017

Grant Kingsley Cornell, 92, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, passed away Aug. 4, 2017. He was born to Joseph Grant and Gladys Ida (Stephenson) Cornell on June 21, 1925, in Detroit.

Mr. Cornell proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for more than 30 years, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. During World War II, he participated in the India-Burma Theater flying the “Hump” and was also a test pilot. With the ending of the war, Grant joined the Air Force Reserves, being called into active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis. During his tenure in the Air Force and Air Reserves, Grant flew numerous airplanes from gliders to early jets, earning his Mach Buster pin for breaking the sound barrier in the F86 Saber and ending his career piloting the C-130 Hercules.

Prior to joining the Air Force Reserves, Grant attended Michigan Tech University and earned his mechanical engineering degree. He was employed with GM Research and retired after 28 years.

Even with all these accomplishments, he was a very humble man who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, bicycling, camping, golf, traveling, and, of course, flying.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Pearl; son Joseph Anthony and wife Barbara of Big Rapids, Michigan; daughter, Nancy Lorene Thomas and husband Allen of Fountain, Michigan; son Stephen and wife Kay of Grayling, Michigan; son Paul Kingsley and wife Nancy of Dracut, Massachusetts; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Grant was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service is 10 a.m. Aug. 9 at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park on Park Road 4 in Burnet with the Rev. Dan Teed officiating and the U.S. Air Force providing military honors.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to sign an online guest register.

‘High Flight’

By John Gillespie Magee Jr.

Oh, I have slipped the surly bonds of earth,

And danced the skies on laughter silvered wings;

Sunward I’ve climbed and joined the tumbling mirth

Of sun-split clouds and done a hundred things

You have not dreamed of — Wheeled and soared and swung

High in the sunlit silence. Hov’ring there

I’ve chased the shouting wind along and flung

My eager craft through footless halls of air.

Up, up the long delirious, burning blue

I’ve topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace,

Where never lark, or even eagle flew;

And, while with silent, lifting mind I’ve trod

The high untrespassed sanctity of space,

Put out my hand, and touched the face of God.