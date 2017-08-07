Is your child attending Marble Falls ISD? What you need to know

MARBLE FALLS — Marble Falls Independent School District students have a little more time before they head back to class Monday, Aug. 28, but there are a few things parents and students need to do before that first day, so don’t procrastinate.

The first step is registering your student for classes. MFISD has taken a lot of the pain out of the registration process, so it’s not nearly as stressful as registering your car.

The district utilizes online registration, though some information must be provided to your student’s campus.

Parents of returning students should log on through Skyward Family Access, which can be found at marblefallsisd.org. You should have received or will receive instructions on how to access electronic registration. Any questions should be directed to your student’s campus.

The district has computers available during normal business hours at each campus if parents need access to one.

Parents of new students or those who were previously enrolled but withdrew prior to the last day of the most recent school year must complete New Student Online Registration at marblefallsisd.org.

New student registration began online Aug. 7. Most information can be submitted online, but some documents need to be presented at the child’s school from 8:30-11 a..m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 7-18.

Those documents are:

child’s birth certificate

child’s Social Security card

immunization record

proof of residence

parent’s driver’s license

proof of income for pre-kindergarten/Head Start

report card or transcript from previous school

withdrawal papers from previous school

any court papers that would help answer questions about child custody issues (if applicable)

MFISD also issues laptop computers to all secondary students.

The following is the laptop pickup schedule for students:

Marble Falls Middle School (3-7 p.m.):

Monday, Aug. 7, for students whose last names start with the letters A-Gi

Tuesday, Aug. 8, for students whose last names start with the letters Gl-P

Wednesday, Aug. 9, for students whose last names start with the letters Q-Z

Thursday, Aug. 10, open pickup for all MFMS students

Marble Falls High School (10 a.m.-2 p.m)

Monday, Aug. 7, for seniors and juniors

Tuesday, Aug. 8, for seniors, juniors, and sophomores

Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 9-10, open pickup for all MFHS students

MEET THE TEACHER

These events are so students and parents may meet the child’s teachers.

All elementary school campuses are holding the event from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. The middle school’s Meet the Teacher is 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

Meet the Teacher is a “come-and-go” event.

MFISD CAMPUS CONTACT INFORMATION

Marble Falls High School, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4375

Falls Career High School, 1800 Colt Circle in Marble Falls, (830) 798-3621

Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Circle Drive in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4439

Colt Elementary School, 2200 Manzano Mile in Marble Falls, (830) 693-3474

Marble Falls Elementary School, 901 Ave. U in Marble Falls, (830) 693-2385

Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals, (830) 798-3650

Spicewood Elementary School, 1005 Spur 191 in Spicewood, (830) 798-3675

Go to marblefallsisd.org for more information. Parents can also find school supplies lists on the website.

